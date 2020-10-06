TCG Executive Director Stephanie Schultz Wins a 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Business Intelligence Group announced that Stephanie Schultz, Executive Director of Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has today won the Marketing Executive of the Year award at the 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards. Its standards have been deployed worldwide to protect against cyberattacks for today and beyond. This award recognises Stephanie’s achievements in leading TCG’s marketing strategy and corporate vision to prepare TCG for the cybersecurity challenges ahead.