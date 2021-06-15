TAS Group create TAS Group Cloud Services

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

TAS Group unveils a new brand and a new service line: TAS Group Cloud Services. TAS Group builds its Cloud services from its own Datacenter in Sophia-Antipolis and other Datacenters in Europe.

Working with SMEs since 1997, TAS Group has developed unique expertise in offering flexible, tailor-made solutions adapted to the different stages of the digital transition of companies. TAS Group Cloud Services combines all this know-how that companies have been benefiting from for many years.

Based in Sophia-Antipolis for more than 25 years, the group operates on a global scale and provides innovative solutions that reinforce the autonomy of companies and the protection of their data.

Its IT outsourcing offers are adapted to all company contexts (business activities, existing infrastructure, organizations, projects, ...) thanks to the provision of added value hosting and IT outsourcing services to meet the new technical, regulatory and data protection requirements imposed by the challenges of digital technology. Therefore, Cloud services offered are certified ISO 9001, ISO 27001 (information security), HDS (health data protection) and PCI-DSS (credit card data protection), bringing together a very high level of certification in terms of quality of service and data protection.

In addition, a SOC (Security Operation Center) prevents, identifies and tracks cyber-attacks and anomalies detected on the network, which could cause a risk to the company’s business continuity.