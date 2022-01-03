TAS Group Cloud Services and Nextcloud have agreed on a technology partnership

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

TAS Group Cloud Services, a hosting and outsourcing company based in the south of France with its own datacenters in France and Europe, and Nextcloud, a German company that provides its self-hosted collaboration platform, have agreed on a technology partnership.

Who is Nextcloud?

Nextcloud is a secure and open source collaboration platform with document sharing, video chat, calendar and mail that you can run on your own servers or at a local hosting provider.

Many companies and organizations that are sensitive to the sovereignty of data processing are looking for a high-performance collaborative platform that can be operated on its own site on a dedicated infrastructure.

Why is this partnership strategic?

Nextcloud has acquired in a few years a leading position in Germany with its secure online file sharing and storage solution. The solution is now increasingly requested in France and Nextcloud was looking for a partner to work with to offer its solution to companies and organizations looking for a secure, autonomous solution, independent of large American or Asian companies.

TAS Group, present in Europe and in the south of France, brings its know-how in data hosting: the two assembled bring to all companies more extensive, better integrated solutions.

The fundamental difference between two collaborative solutions such as Office 365 and Nextcloud is the location of data storage. No more forced hosting at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google or Azure in a public cloud that locates data as it pleases and without accountability: the user now has the choice to store data at the host of his choice or on his own servers.

This is the choice made by the French Ministry of the Interior and the German Federal Government. This solution has the significant merit of offering maximum data protection since it does not transmit any information to external platforms and requires maintenance directly on site.

What are the advantages of a self-hosted collaborative solution?

With the obligation to comply with the RGPD, which has become inevitable since May 25, 2019, Nextcloud solutions offer companies a simplified compliance and reduce costs and risks for the user. In other words, Nextcloud is the collaboration solution that meets the strategic objectives of security and data control, while offering a wide range of features to its users:

• Multi-device file synchronization

• Online text editor

• Secure and encrypted storage

• Complete online office solution

• File sharing between users and groups

• Online document viewer

• Public link sharing with password protection

• Image Gallery

• Calendar and contact management and synchronization

Why TAS Group?

TAS Group is a European digital services and solutions group based in Sophia Antipolis, France since 1997. TAS Group is also a software publisher, which facilitates dialogue and understanding of the technological challenges faced by its customers.

TAS Group, which owns and operates several datacenters in Europe, brings to its customers its expertise in hosting, cloud computing and SaaS software development as part of this technological partnership. The geographical proximity between a company and its datacenter is a real asset. The users of the platform will be able to count on the support of the TAS Group teams.

Why Nextcloud?

The characteristics that made Nextcloud a good solution for TAS Group and its customers are first of all the fact that it is a recognized solution in the European market, and especially the impressive amount of features and plug-ins that can be added.

TAS Group offers the Nextcloud solution because it believes that it provides a high level of protection and control of information and communications in the corporate domain, so that users can keep all their data on their servers, either in-house or hosted at TAS Group Cloud Services.

A win-win partnership

Many values are common to both entities, including a sense of customer service, data security, proximity, commitment, listening and curiosity. In addition, TAS group also offers this service in dedicated mode that can be installed on a customized environment, which is not the case in the majority of collaborative platforms offered in SAAS mode.