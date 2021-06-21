Systancia announces Isabelle Jaffry-Russ as new Legal Director

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

In her new role, Isabelle Jaffry-Russ will be responsible for supporting Systancia’s management and operational teams in all legal areas (contracts, compliance, risk prevention, employment law, intellectual property, etc.).

In a world of perpetual technological, societal, and managerial changes, which have been propelled by the covid-19 pandemic, Isabelle Jaffry-Russ will also be in charge of managing a transformation to enable everyone at Systancia to adapt and develop their skills in order to contribute to virtuous growth in line with the human values upheld within the company.

A lawyer by training, Isabelle Jaffry-Russ began her career as a commissioner on the French Navy frigate Dupleix between 1999 and 2001. From 2001 to 2014, she successively held the positions of auditor at the Administrative & Financial Centre (French Navy), legal drafter at the Military Appeals Commission, and procurement officer at the Navy’s headquarters and then at the Ministry of Defence. During these experiences, she had the opportunity to manage diverse teams and to participate directly in the logistical and legal support of operational forces. Her career then led her to the French Ministry of Finance where she worked as an auditor for four years, then to the Cyber Excellence Centre as Delegate for Legal, Administrative and European Affairs. Her ministerial experience enabled her to lead cross-cutting projects and to audit companies in various strategic sectors.