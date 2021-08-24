Systancia Cleanroom Deploys on Kumo

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Systancia has announced a partnership with arcITek, a French expert in virtualised infrastructures. Systancia Cleanroom, Systancia’s Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution dedicated to securing access for administrators and users with authority, will be deployed on Kumo, the sovereign and eco-responsible cloud developed by arcITek in 2019.

This partnership also provides for Systancia Cleanroom’s training and certification of arcITek employees to enable them to provide the best possible support to their clients.

Facilitating access to cyber solutions to meet the security challenges of organisations

In a context of digital transformation and changes in working methods, organisations are concerned about protecting themselves against increased risks. Last year, 80% of the attacks reported by French companies consisted of tricking a user (CESIN Cyber Security Barometer). The government has therefore included a cyber component in the recovery plan launched in September 2020 in order to significantly and sustainably raise the level of cybersecurity in organisations. The scheme managed by the ANSSI provides, within the framework of calls for projects, 70% funding for the acquisition of cybersecurity solutions, including Systancia Cleanroom, a Privileged Access Management solution.

Privileged Access Management solutions allow for secure access to the information system, thanks to the traceability of accesses, the password vault, or the recording of sessions. These features protect against possible data leaks, attacks, or the spread of ransomware.

An offer adapted to the needs of each organisation

Systancia Cleanroom offers the classic PAM functionalities, to which are added advanced functionalities that can be adapted to the needs of each organisation in order to better secure the access of service providers, guarantee the opacity of passwords or detect unusual user behaviour.

In particular, Systancia Cleanroom offers agentless and bounce-free web recording, which allows administrators’ sessions to be recorded without additional infrastructure and therefore with drastically reduced operating costs. A web resource simply needs to be configured to be recorded without the service provider having to deploy an agent and without the MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) having to deploy an additional virtual machine.