Sysdig and Snyk’s new collaboration

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sysdig and Snyk’s developer tooling pair accurate runtime threat protection with early detection and vulnerability management. By bringing this information into the development pipeline, Sysdig and Snyk are in a unique position to help development teams instantly eliminate up to 95 percent of the vulnerabilities that would otherwise demand their attention.

Sysdig and Snyk’s new collaboration helps organizations more effectively remove the security barriers that stand in the way of faster innovation.

This is accomplished by:

• Securing the entire container lifecycle: Every aspect of the container and Kubernetes lifecycle is now covered — from the most secure base images to detecting and prioritizing which vulnerabilities require attention, to monitoring running workloads for real-time threats and new vulnerabilities.

• Building securely from the start: Snyk’s security insights and automated remediation are seamlessly integrated to more easily find, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities in containers and open source dependencies.

• Protecting against runtime threats: Sysdig’s runtime security, based on open source Falco, detects threats across containers and Kubernetes, and captures detailed activity, enabling teams to accelerate incident response.

• Prioritizing the security alerts that matter most: With the integration of Snyk and Sysdig, organizations can quickly pinpoint exploitable packages that are active in production applications. This enables organizations to prioritize container vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk, reducing noise and overall risk to gain developer speed and efficiency.