Synchronoss Names Taylor C. Greenwald Chief Financial Officer

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced that Taylor C. Greenwald is appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role at Synchronoss, Greenwald will oversee global financial operations for the company, including accounting, treasury, business planning and analysis, corporate development, and investor relations.

Greenwald brings to Synchronoss extensive experience managing all financial functions of large global public organizations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Web Presence for Endurance International Group, an IT services company. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Convergys Corporation where he held several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President Finance, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Greenwald said he is excited to be joining the company. “The work that Synchronoss has accomplished in the past year to improve its business trajectory is impressive, and I’m honored to join the company at such an important time. I look forward to helping Synchronoss build momentum for revenue growth and deliver on its strategic goals for customers and its other stakeholders,” he said.

Greenwald earned his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Sloan School of Management, and his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.