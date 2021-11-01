Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Synchronoss Names Taylor C. Greenwald Chief Financial Officer

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced that Taylor C. Greenwald is appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role at Synchronoss, Greenwald will oversee global financial operations for the company, including accounting, treasury, business planning and analysis, corporate development, and investor relations.

Greenwald brings to Synchronoss extensive experience managing all financial functions of large global public organizations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Web Presence for Endurance International Group, an IT services company. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Convergys Corporation where he held several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President Finance, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Greenwald said he is excited to be joining the company. “The work that Synchronoss has accomplished in the past year to improve its business trajectory is impressive, and I’m honored to join the company at such an important time. I look forward to helping Synchronoss build momentum for revenue growth and deliver on its strategic goals for customers and its other stakeholders,” he said.

Greenwald earned his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Sloan School of Management, and his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 