Synchronoss Extends Platform Support for Alibaba and Google Cloud

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced that its namesake personal cloud and email suite have been certified on the Alibaba Cloud and Google Cloud, respectively. In addition to Amazon AWS and Oracle OCI already in use, the new certifications provide customers with multi-cloud environments to deploy and scale Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite globally.

Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite are utilized by leading service providers around the world, supporting more than 250 million subscribers. Each service provider has its own specific requirements, including content security, data sovereignty, compliance, and cost. Supporting Alibaba and Google Cloud allows service providers to extend their deployment across multi-cloud environments and geographies while ensuring security, accessibility, and reliability. Synchronoss is well-positioned to deliver its products to customers throughout Asia and beyond now that Personal Cloud is certified on the Alibaba and Google platforms.

Leading Tier One service providers utilize Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Synchronoss Email Suite, or both to manage 250 million plus subscribers worldwide, storing and managing more than 142 petabytes of data.