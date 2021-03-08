Synchronoss Announces Appointment of Jeff Miller as Permanent CEO and President

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed Jeff Miller as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Miller had been serving as interim President and CEO of Synchronoss since September 2020 and joined Synchronoss in 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to coming to Synchronoss, Miller was President of the Technology Group for IDEAL Industries, a firm focused on designing and delivering solutions for smart commercial buildings and spaces. He also served 16 years with Motorola, most recently as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Operations in North America for Motorola Mobility, LLC, a division of Lenovo. Miller also held various leadership positions in sales management, marketing, and product management at AT&T during an 11-year tenure.