Symmetry Systems Raises $15 Million to Expand Leadership in Hybrid-Cloud Data Security

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Symmetry Systems announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Prefix Capital and ForgePoint Capital, two premier venture funds investing in foundational and transformative technologies. The investment will support the company’s rapid growth in revenue, customers, and employees.

This latest funding round also featured participation from Accenture Ventures and Symmetry Systems is now part of their Project Spotlight, its engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. In addition, this round includes leading practitioners, such as Tom Gonser, Founder of DocuSign; Omkhar Arasarathnam, Engineering Director at Google Cloud; Bob Gleichauf, EVP at InQTel and ex-CTO at Cisco; David Tsao, VP of Security Engineering at Marqeta; and Sameer Sait, Chief Information Security Officer at Amazon Whole Foods.

In today’s hybrid cloud environment, data spans across databases, object stores, and data lakes. Users, developers, supply-chain vendors, contractors all get to data via a web of roles and applications. Symmetry Systems’ flagship solution, DataGuard, provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores, answering data security and compliance questions that traditional cloud security tools cannot. E.g., what data is affected by a compromised credential, or an exploited web-service, or an off-boarded analyst? DataGuard enables cloud- and security-operations to understand and systematically control data risks — defining the path to zero trust for data — while baking in compliance and incident response into infrastructure-as-code.

Symmetry Systems delivers purpose-built Data Store and Object Security (DSOS) to provide full visibility and unified access control over your most valuable data assets, no matter where or how they are stored. Born from the award-winning Spark Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry Systems DataGuard maintains authority over data when all else fails, be it exploited insider credentials, malicious applications, or false positives in security operations tools. Backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital, DataGuard was built with and for the most demanding security teams in finance, healthcare, and the US government.