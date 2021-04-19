Sygna Bridge Becomes the First FATF Travel Rule Compliance Solution to Achieve ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sygna Bridge, CoolBitX’s market-ready FATF Travel Rule compliance solution that helps virtual asset service providers (VASPs) meet anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) obligations—today announced that it has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, after a rigorous audit process, conducted by SGS (Taiwan), a world-leading certification company.

Widely touted as the industry’s golden standard for cybersecurity, the ISO 27001 is a globally recognised standard created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for Information Security Management System (ISMS). Sygna Bridge being the first ever FATF Travel Rule compliance solution provider for crypto assets to receive this certificate further reinforces that its security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

This marks a significant milestone for the crypto industry—not only does this offer VASPs with a secure, user-friendly and compliant platform to comply with regulatory requirements set forth by FATF, it strengthens the broader compliance ecosystem and fosters wider institutional adoption.

Michael Ou, Founder and CEO of CoolBitX, said: “As a global blockchain security company working with some of the world’s largest financial institutions, we are committed to upholding international best practices, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity standards. Receiving the ISO 27001 certification not only reflects our continuous dedication towards service excellence, it also reaffirms our relentless prioritisation of security management as well as our transparent approach to information security.”

ISO 27001 mandates numerous controls for the establishment and maintenance of an ISMS, requiring organisations to have established methodologies and frameworks in place for the identification, management, minimisation of risks to the security of information in order to be awarded the certification.