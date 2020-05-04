Swisscom Trust Services and Cryptomathic join forces to deliver a flexible remote e-Signature service

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic and Swisscom Trust Services announce a joint new signature service. The Selected Signing Service combines the qualified certificate of Swisscom Trust Services with the Cryptomathic Signer solution and allows electronic signatures to be seamlessly integrated into existing business workflows while granting validity across Europe on a qualified level.

Customers benefit from an easy-to-integrate e-signature service, fulfilling the highest standards of data protection and security including the Common Criteria Evaluation. At the same time companies retain a high level of flexibility, since they can still use their existing solutions for identification (i.e. video or face-to-face identification) and authentication (i.e. via App or SMS). By installing the WYSIWYS component in their own environment, an interface with Signer is established which receives the valid certificate from Swisscom Trust Services’ secured data center. As a result, customers can utilize a certified signature solution while reducing their time-to-market as well as their preliminary costs, both for e-signatures and for the digitalization of processes.

The joint solution is just the starting point for a long-term partnership that enables customers to choose their best-of-breed model depending on their requirements, region, industry and business model.