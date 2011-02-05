Swissbit SSDs recommended for mobile video surveillance applications

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

r2p GmbH has subjected 2.5" media from nine SSD and two HDD manufacturers to rigorous testing for video storage in mobile surveillance solutions for buses and trains. The result of the benchmark that includes vibration and temperature stress tests according to IEC 61373:1999 Railway applications – Rolling stock equipment concluded that the Swissbit X-75 2.5" SATA SSDs in capacities of 60, 120, 240 and 480GB proved especially suitable for use in demanding mobile applications.

The data drives were cooled or heated in a series of tests to a range of temperatures between -40°C and +85°C, remaining at the set temperature for 30 minutes each. During these thermal stress periods, the units were operated to play a test video. The outcome of the tests showed that Swissbit X-75 2.5" SATA SSDs were ready for operation under all conditions and also exhibited consistently positive results in a subsequent evaluation.

Optimized SSD firmware delivers greater robustness and reliability

An ability to tolerate temperature differentials during write and read operations of up to 125 Kelvin is a key feature of industrial memory products.

The Swissbit SSDs proved equally robust when subjected to mechanical testing. Due to the mechanical structure of hard disks, the testers observed that current HDDs exhibit failures at lower forces than SSDs. “For us, this means that solid state drives are the first choice for harsh operating conditions and that our NAND flash memory products, which are specifically optimized for durability and reliability, continue to perform where standard SSDs fail,” says Griesemer.

The Swissbit X-75 series are SATA III SSDs. In addition to the 2.5" form factor used in the r2p benchmark, the SSDs are also available in M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 as well as mSATA MO-300 and SlimSATA MO-297, which are ideally suited to embedded systems.