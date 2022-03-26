Swimlane and 1898 & Co. Launch Low-Code Automation Solution for Essential Infrastructure Cybersecurity

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Swimlane announced a strategic partnership with 1898 & Co., a preeminent industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity solutions provider, to deliver a low-code security automation solution to the operational technology (OT) industry. This jointly developed solution framework is designed to help organizations seamlessly automate the protection of critical infrastructure environments.

Last week, President Biden issued a statement encouraging U.S. private sector companies to harden their cyber defense protocols to deter any potential disruption from Russian hacking efforts. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also recently released guidance on preparing for and mitigating foreign influence operations that target critical infrastructure, highlighting the growing need for solutions that arm these important organizations to effectively defend against rising cyber threats. Like most industries, security teams chartered with protecting OT environments struggle to keep pace with emerging threats given their limited resources.

The cybersecurity skills shortage further compounds this challenge for essential infrastructure providers because of the unique skill set required to navigate the convergence of OT and IT technologies, operating principles, and nuanced industry regulations such as North America Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP).

That is why 1898 & Co. and Swimlane have teamed up to offer a joint solution framework of full-stack automation applications tailored to the specific cybersecurity needs of utility OT environments.

Benefits for customers include:

A series of solutions and use cases that address paramount pain points and enable utility providers to quickly implement and onboard automation into their OT security environment. The solution is designed to safeguard their systems, networks, and assets.

Two-hour, hands-on workshops that allow customers to experience the power of OT cybersecurity automation.

OT cybersecurity expert consultation with 1898 & Co. This component will help customers develop security automation and orchestration strategies that best protect their critical infrastructure, workflows to automate key use cases, and a purpose-built high availability hardened appliance running kubernetes optimized for Swimlane deployments.

The first joint customer leveraging the solution is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. The company was seeking to leverage security automation to reduce risk and ensure continuous compliance despite its limited security staff. 1898 & Co. performed a build and transfer of Swimlane security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), allowing the organization to maximize staff efficiency, improve mean time to resolution and ensure continuous NERC CIP compliance, ultimately reducing operating expense pressures.