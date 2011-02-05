Swann Releases New Audio Over Coax (AOC) Security Cameras

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Swann launches new DVR security kits with audio over coax (AOC) cameras. These new AOC cameras start at $99 for a single camera to add to a current Swann DVR system to $679.99 for an eight-camera 4K video quality system. These new DVR security cameras have a product SKU that ends in "MQB."

The product line includes a new bullet and standalone camera with voice capabilities that can be added to current Enforcer DVR Kits. Additionally, consumers can purchase full 4K and 1080P DVR kits that have AOC, which capture audio in the event of an incident.

With the new Enforcer™ audio security cameras, there is peace of mind from every angle. With the single cameras, they can be added to an existing DVR kit to combine the cameras with a video and audio-enabled DVR for complete security. Consumers can hear what’s happening because these cameras have microphones to stream & record audio. The Enforcer™ cameras have controllable sensor spotlights and red & blue flashing lights to deter intruders. Swann created True Detect™ heat & motion-sensing for more reliable alerts. Also, these weatherproof cameras work for all seasons, and Swann Night2Day™ technology shows video in color.

With Swann’s security products, there is no initial subscription fee, but additional features are available with Swann Secure+ plans. Swann’s product line is monitored and set up via the Swann Security App on Apple and Android. Currently, the Swann Security App has a 4.6-star rating out of 26,000 reviews in the Apple App Store (https://apple.co/3aPOfut) and a 4.6-star rating out of 68,900 Google Play reviews (https://bit.ly/3odyAIr).