Survey: over half of UK organisations suffer phishing attacks, and over a third experience ransomware attacks during pandemic

September 2020 by Netwrix

Netwrix released its 2020 Cyber Threats Report, a survey of 937 IT professionals worldwide, 120 of which are from the UK, analysing the change in the cyber threat landscape due to the pandemic.

The survey revealed that in the past few months, over half (55%) of UK organisations suffered from phishing, while over a third (36%) experienced ransomware attacks. The majority of these organisations (68% and 64%, accordingly) spent hours before detecting these incidents. According to the report, 43% of the UK organisations feel they are at greater cyber security risk than before pandemic, of those 97% noticed escalating cyber-attacks.

Other notable findings of the report include:

• 82% of the UK respondents that feel they are at greater risk now than before the pandemic are worried about unexpected security gaps caused by “work from home” WFH initiatives

• Top cyber security concerns for UK organisations were insecure data sharing by employees (88%), phishing (89%), and supply chain compromise (90%)

• 80% of the UK organisations are concerned about the threat of data theft by employees. Pre-pandemic, only 30% named this as their top threat

• Worries around supply chain compromise quadrupled from 20% pre-pandemic; almost half (47%) of organisations that had this incident couldn’t detect it until days had passed

“The pandemic has put additional pressure on understaffed IT teams as they have to mitigate cyber threats and secure sensitive data in less-controlled IT environments that have resulted from “work-from-home” initiatives. As such, it has never been as important as it is today for the organisations to use the available resources as efficient as possible. An important part of this is an organisation’s ability to reduce its attack surface by removing excessive privileges and identifying sensitive data that resides outside of secured locations. Organisations should also seek ways to enhance their detection capabilities to ensure they are able to detect cyber security incidents immediately and remediate them as fast as possible”, said Ilia Sotnikov, VP of Product Management at Netwrix.

