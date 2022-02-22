Survey: 59% of Organizations Do Not Plan to Prioritize Endpoint Vulnerability Management in 2022

February 2022 by Action1 Corporation

Action1 Corporation released its 2022 Endpoint Management and Security Trends Report. Based on feedback from 491 IT professionals worldwide, the study explores the extent to which organizations plan to prioritize endpoint security and management practices in order to combat the growing cyber threats facing the modern hybrid workforce.

The report reveals that, despite the flood of devastating breaches and software vulnerabilities in 2021, few organizations are focused on enhancing their security posture and operational resilience.

Key findings include:

• Only 41% of organizations plan to invest in endpoint vulnerability prevention, detection, and mitigation in 2022.

• Just 34% will focus on eliminating risky legacy software that they have replaced with cloud alternatives.

• 33% of organizations will prioritize implementing or improving Zero Trust and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

• 27% plan to reduce IT management spending.

• 25% will phase out manual approaches to endpoint management; 22% of those organizations will turn to cloud-based RMM tools.

“Given the current global economic situation, it is understandable that many organizations are focused on driving business instead of improving endpoint security,” said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. “However, this strategy is quite risky, given that the average cost of a data breach now exceeds $3.8M and most attacks involve endpoints. A more balanced approach is to seek out cost-effective solutions that streamline vulnerability management and other critical security tasks. To help organizations achieve this vital goal, Action1 recently announced that its modern RMM platform is available free for up to 100 endpoints.”