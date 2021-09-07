SureCloud’s Graduate Scheme Attracts Bright Young Talent As Intake Numbers Continue To Grow

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a leading provider of Gartner-recognized governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions, and tech-enabled risk and cybersecurity subscription services, today announced that it would be accepting seven more graduates into its successful graduation scheme by the end of 2021.

Graduates who have previously joined SureCloud via the scheme have gone on to influence the company in highly significant ways, bringing in fresh ideas and developing existing processes for the benefit of its customers. One such graduate is Ruth Bayley, who has just been announced as a finalist in the "GRC Graduate of the Year" category in the upcoming Women in GRC Awards 2021. She was selected for her passion for learning, boosting team collaboration, and success in delivering best-of-breed GRC solutions to customers.

Established in 2018, SureCloud’s graduate scheme began with two aspiring young graduates that have both gone on to play key roles within the business. The scheme has onboarded a total of 29 graduates to date, with several more due to enrol in the scheme later this month.

Seb Squire, who joined the graduate scheme as a GRC Implementations Consultant in March 2021, commented:

"My first six months at SureCloud have been really exciting; there’s been a great variety of opportunities and projects made available to me so early on in my career, which have allowed me to progress and further develop my skill set." When asked whether he would recommend the graduate scheme to others as a gateway to working with SureCloud and in the GRC industry in general, he said; "These months have been a great experience, and I am looking forward to working on more projects in the near future and continuing to develop in my role as an Implementations Consultant. A big thank you to all of my colleagues for making my transition into the company so smooth and welcoming."

When the graduate scheme launched, SureCloud was vocal about its plans to bring fresh, young, bright talent into the fold to encourage new ideas and innovative thinking.

In addition to its graduate scheme, SureCloud is also launching an immersive cyber training scheme later this year and is currently interviewing candidates for the program, including graduates, school leavers, and people seeking a career change.