SureCloud named as a Challenger in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Report

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has been recognised as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management (ITRM) report, for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant report evaluates key ITRM solution providers and places them into one of four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, and Leaders, providing a view on how well technology vendors are executing their stated visions and performing against Gartner’s market view.

“Security and risk management leaders experience increased demand for ITRM solutions originating from cybersecurity initiatives, board risk oversight and digital compliance obligations,” according to Gartner. “By 2025, 50% of global midmarket and large enterprises will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their business’s ecosystem, up from 10% in 2018.”

SureCloud has also recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions (July 2019) and Magic Quadrant for Vendor Risk Management (November 2019).

SureCloud’s ITRM solutions are designed to help organisations manage IT risk across different business functions and demonstrate compliance with a wide range of major frameworks and standards – in one flexible, scalable and highly configurable integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

The SureCloud IT Risk Management solution allows organisations to:

● Effectively manage IT risks across different business areas ensuring the risks are suitable and understood by the business stakeholders

● Optimise and align IT regulations/standards (ISO 27001, NIST CSF etc) and the underlying controls to reduce duplications and overlapping requirements

● Demonstrate to members of the executive team how security initiatives are protecting business assets and services

● Coordinate and track progress on IT risk and cyber activities including program status, incident resolution, identification of control weaknesses and remediation