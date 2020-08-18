SureCloud and FirmGuard join forces to deliver Tech-Enabled Cyber and GRC Services in Australia and APAC

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

The strategic partnership combines SureCloud’s award-winning technology and methodologies with FirmGuard’s expertise in compliance readiness and advisory solutions across global and regional security standards and regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, APRA CPS234/CPG235 and ISO 27001.

Using the SureCloud platform and the Secure Controls Framework™ (SCF), FirmGuard will deliver faster and more comprehensive readiness and mobilise engagements across multiple standards and control domains. The SureCloud platform offers enhanced end-user experiences, real-time reporting, digestible dashboards and other automation. These capabilities enable organisations to act on readiness findings and remediate them prior to compliance or certification and manage ongoing compliance obligations post-audit.

The partnership will also enable FirmGuard to provide a range of innovative cybersecurity services including an “as-a-service” proposition that gives its users access to SureCloud’s Cybersecurity-as-a-Service and PTaaS (Pen Testing as a Service) offering. This unique, on-demand and subscription-based service will revolutionise the way clients consume cyber and risk services with a focus on strategic outcomes with fixed cost and on-demand support.