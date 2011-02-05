SureCloud Adds Continuous Monitoring Capabilities to Enable Proactive Governance, Risk, and Compliance

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has announced the addition of continuous monitoring capabilities to its suite of IT GRC solutions. The update comes as regulatory change, rising security risks, and increased scrutiny are driving organizations to require more continuous and real-time assurance that high-rated risks are managed, and that appropriate controls are in place and operating effectively.

Continuous monitoring, sometimes referred to as continuous control monitoring (CCM), automates the collection and analysis of data to check that controls are operating effectively in near real-time. By providing greater transparency into the operations and more timely detection of compliance and risk issues, continuous monitoring enables security and compliance professionals to identify priorities and direct resources to the areas most important to the business. Weak or poorly designed controls can be corrected or replaced, enhancing the organization’s risk posture.

Historically, organizations have relied on manual, periodic assessments to understand the effectiveness of controls. However, manual reviews only capture a single point in time and can be slow and costly to undertake. Following the addition of continuous monitoring capabilities, SureCloud enables security and compliance professionals to create key control indicators (KCI’s) and define the schedule, frequency, and context, together with multiple thresholds, to automatically identify changes in control effectiveness based on pre-defined business logic. They can also automatically notify everyone involved of any changes so action can be taken before it becomes an issue. In addition to its continuous monitoring capabilities, SureCloud offers pre-mapped control content, including access to the complete Secure Controls Framework (SCF) catalog, along with automatic updates, for an exhaustive list of industry regulations and standards, including PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, 27002, 27017, NIST 800-52, CSF, Privacy Framework, CSA and more.

SureCloud has serviced the IT GRC market for more than 15 years and offers a range of cyber and risk advisory services, and this enhancement to its platform is just the latest in a string of planned innovations. SureCloud has also been recognized in three of Gartner’s Magic Quadrants and identified as a challenger within the consulting firm’s 2020 IT Risk Management and IT Vendor Risk Management quadrant reports.