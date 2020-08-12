Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Sure cloud Partners with Alert Logic to Deliver Managed Detection and Response

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud is announcing a working partnership with Alert Logic to bolster SureCloud’s Penetration Testing and Risk Advisory services.

Alert Logic, with offices in the Americas and the UK, brings together an award-winning technology platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and 24/7 expert defenders, all of which are now available for SureCloud’s customers to purchase. Alert Logic’s customers can also benefit from SureCloud’s in-depth Penetration Testing, which is carried out by accredited experts and delivered via its innovative cloud-based platform.

Through the combination of Alert Logic MDR and SureCloud’s ‘Red Team’ operations, customers can benefit from the expertise of both organisations, gaining a 360 degree view of their security posture and helping them to meet their cybersecurity needs in an ever-evolving threat landscape. The partnership delivers the best combination of cybersecurity services to both existing and prospective customers.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 