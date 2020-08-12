Sure cloud Partners with Alert Logic to Deliver Managed Detection and Response
August 2020 by Marc Jacob
SureCloud is announcing a working partnership with Alert Logic to bolster SureCloud’s Penetration Testing and Risk Advisory services.
Alert Logic, with offices in the Americas and the UK, brings together an award-winning technology platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and 24/7 expert defenders, all of which are now available for SureCloud’s customers to purchase. Alert Logic’s customers can also benefit from SureCloud’s in-depth Penetration Testing, which is carried out by accredited experts and delivered via its innovative cloud-based platform.
Through the combination of Alert Logic MDR and SureCloud’s ‘Red Team’ operations, customers can benefit from the expertise of both organisations, gaining a 360 degree view of their security posture and helping them to meet their cybersecurity needs in an ever-evolving threat landscape. The partnership delivers the best combination of cybersecurity services to both existing and prospective customers.
