Sure cloud Partners with Alert Logic to Deliver Managed Detection and Response

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Alert Logic, with offices in the Americas and the UK, brings together an award-winning technology platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and 24/7 expert defenders, all of which are now available for SureCloud’s customers to purchase. Alert Logic’s customers can also benefit from SureCloud’s in-depth Penetration Testing, which is carried out by accredited experts and delivered via its innovative cloud-based platform.

Through the combination of Alert Logic MDR and SureCloud’s ‘Red Team’ operations, customers can benefit from the expertise of both organisations, gaining a 360 degree view of their security posture and helping them to meet their cybersecurity needs in an ever-evolving threat landscape. The partnership delivers the best combination of cybersecurity services to both existing and prospective customers.