Suprema selected as No. 1 brand for Access Control Management Software and Mobile Access Solution

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced that it has been chosen as the top brand for access control management software and mobile access solution, in a survey of over 500 respondents in security industry participants and end users.

The survey, conducted by A&S magazine, a renowned industry media, asked systems integrators, distributors, consultants and end-users in a variety of verticals to choose the top brands in the categories of access control management software, mobile access solutions, and wireless locks. Suprema was selected number one in access control management software and mobile access solutions categories.

Respondents cited integration capability and security measures like GDPR and cybersecurity compliance as main considerations for access control management software. Suprema’s BioStar 2 satisfies integration and security needs with SDK and web API support as well as ISO certifications for data protection and management.

When choosing the best brand for mobile access solution, respondents said they looked at performance, ease of use and compatibility with a variety of phone models and transmission technologies. Suprema Mobile Access’ high performance with both NFC and BLE technologies, fast authentication speed of less than a second explains its appeal.