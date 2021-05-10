Suprema’s new X-Station 2 supports mobile access, QR codes and RFID cards

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema, a specialize in access control, biometrics and time & attendance solutions, announced the new product launch of the X-Station 2, a versatile intelligent terminal with credential options of mobile access, QR and barcodes as well as RFID cards and PIN.

X-Station 2 enables flexible access control system design by supporting multiple credential options. The terminal is compatible with most types of existing RFID cards including EM, MIFARE, iCLASS, DESFire and FeliCa, but also lets users go card-less by offering mobile credential options including QR codes and barcodes. The terminal can read QR codes and barcodes composed of up to 32 ASCII code strings issued on Suprema BioStar 2 or 3rd party systems. X-Station 2 can also communicate with NFC and BLE signals, allowing both Android and iOS device owners to use mobile access.

Equipped with secure boot process, Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) and cameras for image log capture, X-Station 2 improves security while safeguarding user data. X-Station 2 is also easy to install, use and maintain with features like Power over Ethernet (PoE), intuitive GUI on 4 ” wide touchscreen, and IP65 rating.

X-Station 2’s various credential options allow it to meet all kinds of access control needs. Visitors can be issued QR codes or temporary mobile access cards while employees and registered users can use RFID cards and PIN codes to access areas that require additional security. When used in combination with BioStar 2 or 3rd party software with time and attendance, HR management features, X-Station 2 can track employee work hours, completed tasks as well as vacation days, photocopy credits, canteen tickets and subscription validity.