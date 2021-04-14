Suprema’s Fingerprint Recognition Algorithm supplied to Samsung Galaxy S21 series

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced that it supplied BioSign 4.0, its under-display fingerprint recognition algorithm to the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones with support from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

BioSign, Suprema’s smartphone fingerprint recognition technology, has gained global recognition since its installation on Samsung Galaxy J5 models in 2017. Since then, Suprema has been supplying BioSign solutions to other Samsung smartphone models including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy 20 and Galaxy Note 20 series.

BioSign 4.0, installed in the Galaxy S21, has been receiving great reviews for its fingerprint recognition speed. BioSign 4.0 delivered enhanced speed and accuracy compared to its predecessor, BioSign 3.0, significantly upgrading user convenience with 50 percent faster and more than twice as accurate recognition performance. BioSign 4.0 employs deep-learning mechanisms to optimize fingerprint analysis to efficiently recognize rich fingerprint information obtained from the larger sensing area of the second-generation Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 installed in the Galaxy S21 series.

Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the high-performance ultrasonic sensor, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, that was supplied to Samsung Galaxy S21 series, in January at CES 2021. With a 77%-larger fingerprint sensing area than the previous generation, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, was able to significantly improve fingerprint recognition performance. The ultrasonic sensor has ultra-thin form factors and is optically isolated from the display panel allowing for sleek smartphone designs.