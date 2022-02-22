Suprema Reemphasizes Commitment to Security Standards and Compliance

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced its products and solutions have acquired international safety certificates to ensure the highest level of security and protection.

Suprema’s four-door access control panel CoreStation is its first controller that acquired UL 294 compliance, a certification that evaluates the safety and reliability of the product. Suprema’s compact outdoor RFID reader, XPass D2 is SIA OSDP verified, meaning that the device conforms to the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard and the related performance profiles. It ensures higher security than a common access control communication protocol by constant monitoring of wires and protecting with high-end AES-128 encryption.

Furthermore, Suprema continuously works hard to update and enhance data protection features to meet security standards. Suprema’s access control and time & attendance platform BioStar2 has acquired ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, which certify compliance with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR). Overall, these certifications ensure that Suprema access control systems have the highest level of protection against potential security breaches and vulnerabilities.