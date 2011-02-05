Suprema Integrates Biometric Access Control with Genetec

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced the successful integration of its biometric access control products with Genetec™ Security Center, a unified security platform that connects security systems, sensors, and data in a single intuitive interface.

Through this integration, Genetec™ Synergis™ (the access control system of Security Center) can be paired with Suprema access control devices to allow users to verify access credentials with fingerprints and facial recognition along with existing RFID cards and PIN numbers. Biometric data such as fingerprint and facial recognition records can be quickly registered through either the Security Center software or Suprema’s BioStar 2 software, with all data being synchronized in real time and transmitted to a server. The integration is suitable for enterprise level use, allowing up to 1,000 devices to be connected at once.

Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim said, “Through this partnership, customers of both companies can more easily build and operate biometric-based security management systems. We will strengthen our partnership to elevate our status as a global security leader.”

“The integration of Security Center Synergis with Suprema’s biometric access control solutions simplifies the architecture thereby enhancing the end user experience,” said Francois Brouillet, Product Line Manager, Access Control, Genetec, Inc. “This brings increased value to our joint customers and partners and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with Suprema.”