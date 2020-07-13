Suprema Airfob Patch wins Judges’ Choice Award from SIA New Product Showcase

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Since its inception in 1979, SIA New Product Showcase Awards has been the security industry’s premier product awards program recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions. The awards program, in partnership with ISC West, presented this year’s winners in virtual format. The Judges’ Choice Award, which recognizes the most innovative product within the physical security category, was given to Suprema for its Airfob Patch.

Airfob Patch is a retrofit adhesive-backed device that attaches to existing RF card readers to make them compatible with mobile credentials. When attached to existing card readers, Airfob Patch acquires credential compatibility, power, and OSDP or Wiegand communication with the reader and adds Suprema’s Mobile Access credential capability. Airfob Patch harvests power from the RF field signals transmitted from the reader and stores it until needed. The wireless method of power and data transfer eliminates the need to splice a reader’s pigtail for installation.

Suprema Mobile Access and Airfob Patch were developed by MOCA system, a Suprema affiliate company that began in 2019 to focus on mobile access card solution. MOCA system has developed solutions that use stable Bluetooth-based wireless communication method that are being evaluated for patents.