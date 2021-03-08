Sumo Logic Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire SOAR Provider DFLabs

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sumo Logic announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire DF Labs S.p.A., a provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software. The acquisition will extend Sumo Logic’s cloud-native SIEM solution to help reduce or eliminate tedious and error-prone manual tasks and empower SOC teams to accelerate threat detection, analysis, incident response and forensic investigations. The addition of DFLabs to the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ will provide customers of varying sizes and maturities with comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions built for today’s digital businesses that leverage modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Next-Gen Cloud Security Built for Today’s Modern Business

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps democratize security intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as well as teams building and securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform delivers elastic scale for securing highly dynamic workloads, on-demand security analytics capacity and deployment agility, enabling new horizontal, collaborative and scalable workflows across security, IT and other lines of business.

DFLabs SOAR is in use by dozens of enterprises, helping modern security operations centers more effectively automate, orchestrate and measure security operations and incident response processes and tasks, all from one single, intuitive platform. Customers see as much as a 10x improvement in SecOps productivity when implementing IncMan SOAR.

As part of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™, the company will expand its security intelligence portfolio with the launch of the Sumo Logic SOAR solution, which is expected to be available shortly after the closing of the transaction. Delivered as a service, at cloud-scale, these solutions will enable the linkage of upstream emerging DevSecOps models with the downstream SOC workflows, closing the loop for adaptive cloud scale defense. Sumo Logic SOAR will join the company’s Cloud SIEM offering as part of the Sumo Logic security intelligence suite of offerings including security analytics and security compliance.

The acquisition will broaden Sumo Logic’s portfolio as well as a rich joint ecosystem of customers and partners including MSPs, MDRs and VARs, while accelerating the companies’ mutual strategy to deliver the automation needed to modernize the SOC. Dario Forte and the entire DF Labs team will join Sumo Logic’s Security Business Unit. The addition of DFLabs employees will bolster Sumo Logic’s global engineering and cyber security domain expertise, as well as adding Milan, Italy, to the growing roster of offices around the world.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain government approvals in Italy, and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.