Study: The US has the second-biggest cybercrime density worldwide

February 2022 by Surfshark

According to the study, the US ranks 2nd worldwide, following the leading UK:

The study also found that:

• The US has almost twice as fewer cybercrimes (1,724 per 1M) than the UK.

• The number of victims in the US grew by 55% compared to 2019, which is the fifth-highest year-over-year growth rate worldwide.

• Phishing continues to be the most common cybercrime for the second year in a row, while confidence and romance fraud had the highest financial impact in total on its victims.

Commentary by Vytautas Kaziukonis, the CEO of Surfshark: “As more of our lives become digital, the chances of falling victim to online crimes grow every year. Since 2001, the online crime victim count increased by 15 times, and financial losses grew more than 200 times, from $2,000 to $480,000 per hour. Inevitably, the privacy and cybersecurity landscape will change rapidly over the next several years. Now is a good time to focus on personal cybersecurity hygiene to stay safer online.”

