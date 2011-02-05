Search
StorageCraft Webinar Calendar 21 January - 25 March

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

All the StorageCraft’ Webinar Calendar since 21 January until 25 March.

Thursday, January 21st
Theme: The Benefits of SPX 7
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT

Thursday, January 28th OneXafe Solo 300
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT

Thursday, February 11th
OneXafe Storage
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT Thursday, February 25th

Theme: Preparing for the ShadowXafe Engineer course
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT

Thursday, March 11th
Theme: Offsite replication for ransomware avoidance
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT

Thursday, March 25th Theme:The Benefits of SPX 7
Presenter: Kevin Rasdale
Time: 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT 11:00 GMT




