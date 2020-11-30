Storage Made Easy® announces a new release of the Enterprise File Fabric,

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

The release focuses on remote working and cybersecurity, providing a powerful combination of privacy and collaboration that works with a company’s existing file and object data sets.

Highlights of the new release include:

• Strengthened Remote Working and Collaboration Capabilities:

o With more companies having remote employees, the File Fabric’s SMB connector has been updated enabling SMB shares to no longer be restricted by boundaries of the office, facilitating cloud-like working with SMB shares without the need for VPN or VDI. The same technology works with Cloud based file systems such as Amazon FSx or Azure files.

o Additionally a new feature of the File Fabric, called Jibe, has been introduced. Jibe is a service that is able to monitor data that is added to a company’s file or object data estates directly. As the File Fabric does not lock customers into having to use it directly to access and work with data, Jibe is a mechanism to ensure that the File Fabric metadata is instantly updated as new files or objects are directly added. This enables the File Fabric to analyze new data in near real-time, updating its ‘smart index’ immediately and enforcing security controls which include: taking immediate protective action on exposed PHI / PII data and make the data available to end users and other system workflows.

o In this release the File Fabric has also been integrated with Microsoft Teams to provide easy in-situ access through Teams for companies that have adopted this tool for remote working and collaboration. This reduces friction and increases productivity for remote Teams that use the File Fabric to access File or Object data and who ‘live in Teams’ during their working day.

o SiteLink, the File Fabric’s Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) multi-site capabilities have been updated to support multi-site file locking and file transfer acceleration between nodes, using our unique M-Stream® File Transfer acceleration feature.

• Strengthened Media Capabilities:

o M-Stream®, the File Fabric’s file transfer acceleration technology, has been enhanced and certified with more file and object providers to offer a fast productivity enhancing experience for remote workers with limited consumer broadband speeds.

o A brand new, tile-based ‘gallery view’ is now supported in the Web File Manager, inclusive of pan and zoom features, which provides a better experience for photo file assets.

o The File Fabric now provides on-demand transcoding between a range of video file formats for customers using the File Fabric’s media and entertainment module.

• Improved Data Compliance and DLP Capabilities:

o The File Fabric’s Content Discovery module, which provides smart discovery of PHI / PII data, has been extended to include pre-defined template policies for CCPA and FINRA. The template policies are automatically applied to documents in real-time, on upload by end users. The templates help enable automatic detection of personal information and protecting sensitive information wherever it is stored. Policies are extendable and companies can easily create their own templates as appertains to their own business domain.

• Performance Improvements:

o As with every release, the File Fabric’s indexing and API performance has been vastly improved enabling file and object estates with billions of files to be accessed and managed from the File Fabric.

• Connectors:

o Storage Made Easy was one of the official Backblaze launch partners connector. The new release supports B2 Cloud Storage as a destination for S3 compatible workflows.

o As Amazon have rolled out new Amazon S3 Regions, these have been added as supported regions to the File Fabric’s S3 Connector. Specifically three new Amazon S3 regions have been added: Asia Pacific (Osaka-Local) - ap-northeast-3, Europe (Stockholm) - eu-north-1, Middle East (Bahrain) - me-south-1.

Todd Dughman, Director of Information Technology at TNP, said: "The File Fabric from Storage Made Easy enabled us to have web scale remote access to our Nasuni SMB file shares, inclusive of Microsoft Teams support. This enabled us to retire a secondary remote access file sharing solution we were using from Egnyte".