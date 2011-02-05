Stephanie Reiter joins as Chief Financial Officer; industry veteran Myrna Soto joins Board of Directors

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team and board of directors, respectively. Stephanie Reiter joins ThycoticCentrify as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Myrna Soto joins as the company’s newest board member. As the latest additions to the ThycoticCentrify team, both will be pivotal in supporting the company’s accelerated growth plans.

Reiter brings over 20 years of experience in leading high growth companies through periods of change. Most recently, she was the CFO of Minted where she was responsible for FP&A, Accounting and Treasury. Previously, Reiter held senior leadership roles at Pivotal Software and Lending Club, where she played a leading role in each of their respective IPOs. Throughout her career, Reiter has spent time across a broad range of industries including financial services, fintech, enterprise software and internet/e-commerce, working in both startup and large multi-national environments.

Soto joins the ThycoticCentrify Board of Directors with almost three decades of senior IT and cybersecurity experience, with deep expertise working with executive leaders and boards. She has served as a Board Member for multiple publicly-traded companies and several privately held organizations. She currently serves on the board of directors for CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, TriNet, Spirit Airlines, and Popular Inc. She is recognized as a Governance and Board Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Corp Directors (NACD). Her experience also includes senior leadership and advisory roles with Comcast Corp., MGM Resorts International, Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Express and Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others. She has also served in advisory roles for several privately held companies during their growth trajectory, has been a venture capital investor, and most recently served as Chief Strategy & Trust Officer at Forcepoint.