Stephan Klokow, director of DPI at Rohde & Schwarz, elected to the Cluster IT Mitteldeutschland e.V. board of directors

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Participants of the general assembly for the industry network “Cluster IT Mitteldeutschland e.V.” elected Stephan Klokow to the board of directors on May 18. He will henceforth support the IT security committee and promote the activities of the association with the goal of networking and representing IT companies in Central Germany.

Members of the industry association “Cluster IT Mitteldeutschland e. V.” elected Stephan Klokow, director of DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) at the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary ipoque GmbH, to the board of directors during their assembly on May 18, 2020. As a new board member, Klokow will support the IT security committee to educate the public about network security and to point out practical and useful cybersecurity approaches. His areas of responsibility will also include focal points such as evaluating staff recruitment and staff development within the IT sector in Central Germany, as well as initializing sustainable measures for procuring skilled workers.

The Cluster IT Mitteldeutschland e.V., which currently has about 60 members and partners, coordinates the concerns of the regional IT industry and represents the interests of IT businesses in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia since 2009. Businesses represented include both well-known and young companies, as well as institutions and universities.

Klokow holds a degree in computer science and has more than 12 years’ leadership experience in IT, product and software development. Since 2017, he has been the director of DPI software technology at ipoque GmbH, a network analytics specialist. As part of his professional career, he has been responsible for the development of digital products and solutions for smart home and IoT technology, and has lead national and international IT projects.

With Stephan Klokow as a new board member, the association will seamlessly continue to network and represent the interests of IT businesses in Central Germany, and further the successful development of the Cluster IT.