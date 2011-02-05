Search
StackRox Announces Google Anthos Support for Hybrid and Multicloud Kubernetes Environments

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

StackRox announced that the latest version of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform includes support for Google Anthos, the open application platform that enables users to modernize, build and run applications across on-premise and multiple public cloud environments. Anthos users can now leverage the StackRox platform to manage security and compliance in their hybrid and multicloud Kubernetes environments. StackRox, in combination with Google Anthos, offers businesses the ability to protect containerized applications across multiple public cloud environments as they modernize infrastructure and accelerate application deployment as part of their digital transformation initiatives.

According to the most recent version of the StackRox State of Container and Kubernetes Security Report, an increasing number of users are running containers in hybrid and mutlicloud modes. Businesses are rapidly adopting containers and Kubernetes in these environments for the inherent flexibility, scalability, and portability they offer. Anthos offers Google users an easy way to take advantage of these benefits across public cloud providers without added administrative, development, or security burdens.

Google Anthos support is currently available in the latest version of StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform. For more information on our support for Google Cloud Platform, please visit our GCP solutions page.




