Spam emails with new telephone scamming technique - making victims call the fraudsters

August 2021 by Kaspersky

Kaspersky experts have recently detected several waves of spam emails, which follow a new method. Victims are asked to call a specified number if the order shown in the email has not been placed by them. This fraud method is known as vishing (voice phishing). Roman Dedenok, Content Filtering Team at Kaspersky has explained how victims are being tricked by scammers.

The senders are supposedly well-known companies that inform the recipient about expensive purchases, such as gaming laptops or Apple smartwatches. Similar mails also referred to a purchase of licences for security software – some fraudsters also used names of well-known manufacturers, including Kaspersky. The goal: the tapping of personal or other valuable data.

Roman Dedenok, Content Filtering Team at Kaspersky, comments on this new fraud technique: “The scam relies on recipients being so alarmed by the not-insubstantial loss that they will act rashly, hoping to get their money back. Of course, their money hasn’t gone anywhere — at least, not yet. This particular strain of spam e-mails contain no links, but they do include a phone number that the victim is asked to call if they want to change or cancel the order. And if the victim calls, most likely the scammers will try to wangle the login credentials for some financial service or bank card details. Alternatively, they might try to trick the victim into transferring money or even installing a Trojan on their computer, which has been known to happen. Hence, users should be alert when receiving unexpected mails in their inbox.”