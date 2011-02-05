Sopra Steria and OVHcloud expand their partnership

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sopra Steria is joining forces with OVHcloud to develop new open source tools. Sopra Steria and OVHcloud will participate in the drive to industrialise artificial intelligence (AI) and help step up the pace of companies’ transformation.

As demand for exploiting the value of data and AI reaches an all-time high across all business sectors and solutions are becoming available in all fields, scaling has become a priority. OVHcloud and Sopra Steria aim to industrialise the process of creating and implementing models using a Europe-based open source solution, and make these models widely available.

By combining OVHcloud’s AI offering with Sopra Steria’s AI-industrialisation capabilities, this partnership will enable companies to scale up AI rollout. It will provide a comprehensive solution, from orchestrating AI model training programmes to overseeing their secure, industrial-scale implementation via an MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) chain.