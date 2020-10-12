Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Sophos appoints Kevin Isaac Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sopho announced a new appointment to its senior EMEA sales leadership team.Kevin Isaac has joined Sophos as senior vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Isaac brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity sales leadership to Sophos, and most recently served as chief revenue officer at Forcepoint. He is known for inspiring and managing high-performing teams, and has considerable experience in driving business growth, operational excellence and year-over-year results, particularly in EMEA. Isaac is based in the U.K.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 