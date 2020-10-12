Sophos appoints Kevin Isaac Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sopho announced a new appointment to its senior EMEA sales leadership team.Kevin Isaac has joined Sophos as senior vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Isaac brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity sales leadership to Sophos, and most recently served as chief revenue officer at Forcepoint. He is known for inspiring and managing high-performing teams, and has considerable experience in driving business growth, operational excellence and year-over-year results, particularly in EMEA. Isaac is based in the U.K.