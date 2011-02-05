Sophos adds cloud visibility features from Cloud Optix to Intercept X

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced, that Intercept X for Server Advanced with EDR has been enhanced with powerful cloud visibility features from Cloud Optix. This integration gives customers critical insights into their wider cloud environments, including security groups, hosts, shared storage, databases, serverless, containers, and more in addition to the details on AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud workloads.

Key features:

• Cloud asset inventory – see a detailed inventory of your entire cloud infrastructure (e.g. cloud hosts, serverless functions, S3 buckets, databases, and cloud workloads), eliminating the need for time-consuming manual collation

• Access and traffic anomaly detection – unusual login attempts and suspicious traffic patterns are automatically detected and blocked or flagged to the admin as appropriate

• Security scans – daily and on-demand scans monitor your cloud environment to ensure its on-going security. Issues are automatically resolved where possible, with admin notification if manual intervention is required

• Configuration guardrails – stop accidental or malicious tampering with configurations that could negatively impact security posture

• Compliance policies – ensure that your cloud environment conforms to Center for Internet Security (CIS) best practices, helping keep your security posture at its best

• Alert management integrations – receive email notifications when manual intervention is required

Powerful visibility and protection for every setup

This exciting new cloud functionality is available to all Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR customers at no additional cost. Log into your Sophos Central console, select Cloud Optix, and you can get started right away. Current customers using Sophos Central that would like to try out this new functionality – in addition to the recently released EDR IT operations and threat hunting capabilities – can start a trial from within the Sophos Central console.