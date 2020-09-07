Search
Sophos Recognises Top Performing Partners in the Middle East and Africa

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced its fiscal year 2020 awards for top performing channel partners in the Middle East and Africa. The annual awards recognize partners for their significant sales achievements, initiatives that grow their own and Sophos’ business, and a commitment to adding-value to customers.

Sophos is a 100% channel focused business that helps partners secure organizations with next-generation cybersecurity solutions. Every year, Sophos recognises partners across the Middle East and Africa that went above and beyond to sell Sophos’ solutions, including synchronized security, and developed a deeper level of expertise to strengthen customer defenses against cyberattacks.

Sophos 2020 Middle East Partner Award Winners

SAUDI ARABIA
Distributor of the Year – IngramMicro Saudi Arabia – Aptec
Partner of the Year – System Front
Emerging Partner of the Year – Great Mountain Communication and Information Technology
Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – The Leading Global Security Solutions C_ loud Partner of the Year – Clear Vision

UAE& Bahrain
Emerging Distributor of the Year, GCC – Aptec Distribution FZ LLC
Distributor of the Year, GCC – Naizak FZ LLC
Partner of the Year – Gerab System Solutions LLC
Emerging Partner of the Year – Cad Gulf LLC
Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – Cell information Technology
Cloud Partner of the Year – Hitachi Systems
Partner of the Year – iWorld Connect
Emerging Partner of the Year – Kanoo Information Technology (Kanoo IT)
Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – Canar Trading Co. W.L.L
Cloud Partner of the Year – Almoayed ICT

KUWAIT & Oman
Distributor of the Year, GCC – Naizak FZ LLC
Partner of the Year – Burhan Technology Computer Co
Cloud Partner of the Year – Future Communications Company
Partner of the Year – Al Khalili Technology LLC
Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – Manchi Group

EGYPT
Emerging Partner of the Year – Softtrend
Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – UC Solutions
Cloud Partner of the Year – Digital Planets




