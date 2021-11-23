Sophos Ranked “Best Enterprise Endpoint Security” by SE Labs

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sophos has been ranked the Best Enterprise Endpoint security by SE Labs in its 2021 Annual Report. SE Labs regularly assesses security products to discover how they handle threats and targeted attacks. In its annual report for 2021, SE Labs recognizes Intercept X Advanced as the industry’s top endpoint security solution based on its advanced protection capabilities and high rate of accuracy.

“Sophos has performed constantly well in the most challenging cyber security test available, detecting and protecting against widespread and advanced targeted attacks. Congratulations on winning the award for Best Enterprise Endpoint 2021,” said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs.

Sophos Intercept X is one of the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop the widest range of threats. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) integrates network, email, and cloud data sources on top of endpoint and server information, giving users an even broader view of their organization’s cybersecurity posture.