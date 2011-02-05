Sophos Achieves AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency Status at AWS re:Inforce

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status, a new standard of quality for managed threat response services unveiled at AWS re:Inforce. Sophos is among the first to be named a Level 1 MSSP Competency program partner.

As an AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency program partner, Sophos’ managed security services are validated by AWS across six security domains: threat detection and response; vulnerability management; cloud security best practices and compliance; network security; host and endpoint security; and application security.

Now available on AWS Marketplace, Sophos’ unique threat protection, monitoring and response package fuses automated protection and 24/7 managed threat response into a single, comprehensive offering. Designed specifically for AWS customers, the offering combines cloud security posture management; endpoint, cloud workload and network security; vulnerability scanning; inventory visibility; and compliance tracking. Organizations further benefit with a dedicated 24/7 Sophos Managed Threat Response security team that monitors AWS environments and responds to neutralize threats and in-progress attacks.