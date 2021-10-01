Sophos Accelerates Growth of MSP Connect

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced accelerated worldwide growth of MSP Connect, Sophos’ award-winning program to help managed service providers (MSPs) increase customer management efficiencies, unlock new business opportunities and boost revenue. The growth is fueled by the increased demand for Sophos’ next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services that protect against ransomware and other cyberthreats.

Sophos MSP Connect achieved 67% year-over-year billings growth in the first quarter fiscal year 2022, ending June 30, 2021, and 55% year-over-year billings growth in fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2021, through MSP Connect Flex, Sophos’ flexible monthly billing program. MSP Connect now supports more than 16,500 global and regional MSPs worldwide, a 54% increase since April 1, 2020, the start of Sophos’ fiscal year 2021.

New to the MSP Connect portfolio is Sophos XDR, the industry’s only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security. Sophos Intercept X with XDR and other pillar products – including Sophos Firewall and Sophos Cloud Security – share threat intelligence in real time for coordinated and automated response to threats as part of the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, a new open security architecture for protection. Built on a cloud-based data lake with the industry’s richest data set, the ecosystem continuously improves based on the collective input of Sophos solutions and services, partners, customers, developers, and other security industry vendors.

MSPs further benefit with Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats. The customizable offering provides tremendous growth opportunities for partners, and is one of the industry’s most widely used managed detection and response services, now with more than 5,000 customers.

MSPs manage Sophos solutions and services in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform, where they can oversee all customer installations – both on-premises and in the public cloud, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.