Sophisticated attacks on the rise: streaming industry targeted the most

October 2021 by AtlasVPN.com

Sophisticated automated attacks emulate human behavior to evade detection. They can imitate human keystrokes and mouse movements. Such bots can trick standard bot-detection tools through human workers.

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, 73% of attacks directed at the streaming industry were sophisticated. Furthermore, the stolen credential success rate has risen significantly during login attacks, meaning hackers took away more accounts.

The streaming industry was the most targeted with sophisticated attacks in the first half of 2021, as 73% of all threats were advanced. Due to the pandemic, usage of streaming services increased exponentially, meaning more people became vulnerable to cybercrime.

Next up, 59% of sophisticated attacks were directed at the event ticketing industry. Inventory fraud, in which scalpers employed bots to buy massive quantities of goods for resale, has fueled the trend.

The exact rate — 59% of sophisticated attacks were also launched at the travel industry by hackers. Hackers utilize data on product pages like prices, availability, limited-time offers, user reviews, ratings, flight numbers, and much more.

Cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN William Sword shares his thoughts on sophisticated attacks:

“Advanced hackers nowadays deploy bots that can convincingly mimic human behavior and launch thousands of bots at once to overwhelm standard security systems. As cyberattacks get more sophisticated, it is not enough to use traditional security tools such as antivirus. Organizations should also employ bot protection services.”

Credential quality improved

Most data hackers steal can be outdated or inaccurate, meaning that only a tiny number of credentials are usable.

Comparing H2 2020 and H1 2021, the most significant increase in credential success rate was in the streaming industry, going up from 0.19% to 29%. The second-biggest increase was seen in the event ticketing industry, where login success percentage went up from 3.95% to 16%.

Moreover, the retail industry also noticed a significant increase in credential success rate, rising from 1.18% in H2 2020 to 12% in H1 2021. The average credential quality jumped from a 2% success rate in 2020 to 9.9% in H1 2021. The growth could be attributed to several factors, such as a general increase in phishing attacks.