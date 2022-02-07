SonarSource Strengthens Its Leadership Team

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

SonarSource, a provider of solutions to clean code, today announced that Andrea Malagodi and Gordon Pothier have joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. The two will help SonarSource build upon its growing business momentum, achieve new company milestones and continue delivering the industry’s best platform to build better software.

Malagodi, who began working at SonarSource in August 2021, previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. as CTO, International Consumer in the United Kingdom. Before that, he held the position of CTO, Consumer and Community Bank in the United States. Pothier, who started at SonarSource in November 2021, previously served as CFO at Onapsis, a leading application security startup. Earlier, he worked as Vice President of Finance and CFO at software security firm Carbon Black, which was acquired by VMWare in 2019.

Malagodi and Pothier come to SonarSource as the company achieves massive market momentum. From November 2020 to November 2021, SonarSource added over 5,000 customers, reaching 15,000 total commercial customers. Together, Malagodi and Pothier will play a central role in supporting and accelerating SonarSource’s growth.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and with offices in Austin, Texas; Annecy, France; and Bochum, Germany, SonarSource is currently hiring across all departments.