Sonae IM leads investment round in Israeli-based company Sixgill

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sixgill, a cyber threat intelligence company, announced that it raised $15M in a second funding round. The new capital will be used to significantly scale global operations and strengthen core products in support of its growing portfolio. The round was led by Sonae IM and REV Venture Partners with participation by Our Crowd. Previous investors Elron and Terra Venture Partners also participated in the round.

The funding will be used to increase Sixgill’s presence in North America, EMEA and APAC by expanding its growing customer base of large organizations, law enforcement, government agencies and MSSPs. In addition, the company will strengthen its unique Automated, Actionable Intelligence (A2I) solution, as well as offerings such as its patent-pending Dynamic CVE Rating.

About Sonae IM: Sonae IM, the technology investment arm of Sonae, invests in cybersecurity, retail and telecommunications technology companies, counting now 33 direct investments, encompassing stakes in companies from early stage to growth stage.

REV Venture Partners is a global venture capital partnership, backed by one of the world’s largest information and analytics companies, RELX. Our mission is to help build companies that can transform their markets through the application of data, technology and analytics.

OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. With $1.4 billion of committed funding, and investments in 200 portfolio companies and 20 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 40,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries.

Elron is a leading early-stage investor committed to turning promising ideas into global industry leaders, with a proven track record of investments and successful M&As worldwide. Elron invests in medical devices, cyber security and IT. Since its establishment in 1962, Elron stands on the forefront of Israeli innovation.

Terra Venture Partners invests in Israeli early stage startups that develop innovative products to fuel the digital transformation of traditional sectors creating positive impact on society.