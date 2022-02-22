SolidRun and IoT.bzh Streamline Custom Imaging and Deployment of SolidSense Edge Gateways

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

SolidRun announced in collaboration with IoT.Bzh, an embedded open source software specialist, new Linux distributions available for SolidSense-branded enterprise-grade IoT edge gateways. These software packages are available to SolidSense customers via redpesk®, a SaaS platform that offers pre-integrated, ready-to-use software for a variety of industrial IoT applications.

redpesk® is a secure embedded all-in-one Linux software platform dedicated to Industrial IoT. It offers an easy-to-use pre-integrated CI/CD factory with more than 2,500 binary packages and a set of basic “ready-to-go” components that nearly every system requires. redpesk® fosters innovation, reduces development costs and time to market, while allowing software teams to scale deployments that benefit from long-term support (10+ years) and over-the-air updates.

All SolidSense Edge Gateways are OEM ready, but SolidRun will work with customers to configure custom systems to any industry’s or enterprise’s specific IoT needs.

SolidSense N8 Edge Gateways are available today