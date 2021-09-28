Snyk Secures $75 Million in Additional Funding

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Snyk announced $75 million of funding from Atlassian Ventures and Salesforce Ventures as part of its recent Series F financing. Snyk’s mission is to advance developer security by empowering millions of developers to build security into the development process early without sacrificing the speed their business requires to successfully compete. This pushes the company’s valuation to $8.6 billion, and total capital raised to $850 million with over 10% of these total funds directly coming from Atlassian Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Together with Snyk, Atlassian and Salesforce are focused on making it easier for the global developer population - an estimated 26.2 million in 2020, with the expectation to reach 43.2 million in 2025[1] - to find, fix and monitor vulnerabilities in their existing workflows through expanding product integrations.

Following Snyk’s integration with Bitbucket Cloud and Atlassian Open DevOps earlier this year, Snyk and Atlassian are committed to creating a seamless, high-velocity experience for developers to access and adopt Snyk across Bitbucket Cloud, Jira Software, Jira Service Management and Compass in the future. This embedded security experience will give developers the ability to protect their code from open source vulnerabilities as part of their daily workflow.

This latest corporate development comes on the heels of the company’s announcement of $530 million in Series F investment earlier this month.