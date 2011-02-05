Snowplow Analytics raises $10 million in Series A2 funding

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Snowplow has raised $10 million in Series A2 funding. The round was led by global growth technology investor Atlantic Bridge, with participation from existing Series A investor MMC Ventures.

Built for data-informed companies, Snowplow empowers businesses to build a data asset that delivers rich, high-quality behavioral data to power their data products. Unlike packaged analytics providers, Snowplow is uniquely designed to adapt to specific business needs, giving companies full control of their behavioral data with the flexibility to define how data is collected, structured, processed and modeled, enabling a wide variety of use cases. Use cases powered by Snowplow range from customer journey analytics and marketing attribution, to product analytics and paywall optimization.

The funding will drive Snowplow’s continued expansion in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including supporting the global community of Snowplow open-source users. Snowplow will also use the capital to accelerate its product roadmap for data teams.

Snowplow was recognized in Gartner’s Cool Vendors 2020 Report as a ‘Cool Vendor in Marketing and Data Analytics’ and has reported considerable growth during 2020 as accelerated digital transformation has made the significance of behavioral data even clearer.