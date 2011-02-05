Snow Software expands cloud visibility

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Snow Softwar announced new capabilities to help organisations optimise cloud technologies at a time when consumption is increasing yet budgets are tightening. The newly released solutions, including Bring Your Own License (BYOL) optimisation for Snow Commander and enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) insights, provide IT and business leaders with the perspective they need to get the most out of their technology investments as they adjust to the new normal.

Reliance on the cloud has risen sharply in response to the global pandemic. A recent Snow survey found that 76% of IT leaders have increased their use of cloud infrastructures such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, and over half increased their use of cloud-based applications. This surge is happening at a time when many organisations are looking to reduce or cut IT spend, making it essential for organisations to control and understand cloud usage.

Identify Cloud Savings

BYOL can provide significant cost savings, yet most organisations struggle to leverage these opportunities due to improper tooling, complex agreements and lack of awareness. Snow’s new BYOL optimisation feature identifies how to maximise Windows Server and SQL Server Azure Hybrid Benefit savings as well as reduce license non-compliance risk in Azure and AWS.

Available in Snow Commander, this functionality is the first of its kind for a cloud management platform. It also marks the first time that Snow is bringing together cloud management and software asset management capabilities to help organisations identify, understand and more efficiently manage their software and cloud investments.

The latest version of Snow Commander also provides new cloud expense management features such as support for billing tags, customisable cloud markups and discounts, cost anomaly detection and enhanced billing retrieval. Manage SaaS Sprawl

While SaaS applications have become increasingly popular in the enterprise over the past several years, they are especially critical today as organisations strive to support working from anywhere. This shift will have a lasting impact on IT budgets – in Snow’s recent cloud survey, 66% of IT leaders said they would continue to use the cloud applications and services that were implemented to enable remote work.

Snow’s advanced SaaS management capabilities are designed for enterprise IT and business leaders to gain visibility, optimise subscriptions and rein in costs. New capabilities include increased usage information on Microsoft 365 (M365) applications such as Teams, SharePoint, Yammer and OneDrive, greater visibility into specific organisation structures such as department or region and expanded support for complex global M365 contracts that span multiple tenants.

Additional Features for the New Normal

Driven by increasing digital transformation efforts, IDC found that global enterprise applications market grew 7.5% year-over-year in 2019 to reach $224.6 billion in revenue. To help IT and business leaders maximise these investments, Snow has released additional capabilities to discover, inventory and manage enterprise software, while minimising risk, across the entire technology ecosystem such as:

• Snow Optimiser for SAP now includes the Supermaster feature, enabling large enterprises to consolidate and monitor all SAP licenses across multiple brands, divisions and entities.

• Snow has expanded visibility into Oracle usage to help identify cost savings opportunities and areas of license non-compliance.

• Snow’s Risk Monitor now includes proactive alerts for software vulnerabilities and compliance risks, helping IT and security teams mitigate intensifying cybersecurity threats.